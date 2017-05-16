Search for missing Franklin student expands to Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MA (WHDH) — After uncovering possible clues in a Franklin college student’s disappearance, police continued their search Tuesday for a 20-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

The search was expanded to a nearby Belllingham neighborhood after a K9 tracked the scent of Michael Doherty to the area of Pine and Maple Streets. Residents in the area are asked to search their sheds and outbuildings.

Police said the parents of Doherty reported Sunday that their son had not returned home the previous night. Doherty, an engineering student at Duke University, was last seen at around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin. Police said he had been attending a party with friends.

Doherty’s friends said they tried to get him to spend the night, but he instead insisted on walking to his home, which was about a half mile away. That was the last anyone saw of Doherty.

More than two days later, officials said they found clues at the edge of a swampy marsh.

“We found a shirt and a sneaker,” said Franklin Deputy Chief Jim Mill. “We’ve kind of staged at that point and are moving about where the search people believe that he might have gone.”

Officers spent hours on Sunday and Monday searching the woods, concentrating their efforts near bodies of water. The search was suspended Monday evening. It resumed Tuesday morning for a third day, with a larger search crews and two dive teams.

Doherty was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and sneakers. He is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

There’s no real path in the woods where Doherty is suspected to have gone missing, but friends believe he may have thought he could carve out a shortcut to his home.

Police have asked people in the area to be on alert and to check any sheds or detached buildings for signs of Doherty. A reverse 911 call was sent out to people in the area, which provided them with a description of Doherty.

A prayer vigil is planned for Tuesday night to show support for the Doherty family.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin or Bellingham police.

