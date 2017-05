ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a missing woman in Arlington.

Officers say Sarah Mercier was last seen Saturday, when she boarded a bus to head from Lexington to Alewife.

According to investigators, she has had mental health issues in the past.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)