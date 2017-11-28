SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard have suspended their search for a possible boat in danger off the coast of Sandwich.

Officials said someone called the Barnstable Fire Department to report seeing a series of distress flares Monday. Firefighters who responded to the scene said they also saw flares at random intervals from the same location.

“We’re certainly concerned. The water temperature is getting down there, the air temperature is certainly dropping. So the probable hypothermia could set in and that sort of stuff. So yeah, it’s very concerning,” said Branstable Fire Chief Francis Pulsifer.

Officials believed the flares might have been a false alarm.

Crews suspended the search Monday night because of darkness and rough seas. They continued the search Tuesday morning but suspended again it shortly after.

The Coast Guard is searching the waters off of #Barnstable this morning after flares were reported off Sandy Neck Beach last night. pic.twitter.com/zsznpU5Ocm — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) November 28, 2017

