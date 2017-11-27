Search for possible boat in danger suspended off coast of Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Coast Guard suspended a search for a possible boat in danger off the coast of Sandwich Monday after nothing was found.

Officials said someone called the Barnstable Fire Department to report seeing a series of distress flares. Firefighters who responded to the scene said they also saw flares at random intervals from the same location.

Crews said because it was dark out and the seas were rough, they were unable to see anything. The search will most likely resume Tuesday morning.

