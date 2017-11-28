SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard suspended a search for a possible boat in danger off the coast of Sandwich Monday after nothing was found.

Officials said someone called the Barnstable Fire Department to report seeing a series of distress flares Monday. Firefighters who responded to the scene said they also saw flares at random intervals from the same location.

“We’re certainly concerned. The water temperature is getting down there, the air temperature is certainly dropping. So the probable hypothermia could set in and that sort of stuff. So yeah, it’s very concerning,” said Branstable Fire Chief Francis Pulsifer.

Crews said because it was dark out and the seas were rough, they were unable to see anything. The search will continue at Tuesday morning.

