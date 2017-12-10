EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — The search for a shooter continues Monday morning after a man was killed in East Boston.

The shooting took place before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Orleans and Marginal streets, police said.

According to an investigation, it appeared that the man was shot in a car and then pushed out of the vehicle.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Evans added that it is too early in the investigation to determine if this was drug-related, but added that it looked like some kind of transaction was happening prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

