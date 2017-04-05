Search for suspect after officer hit by car in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - In the pouring rain in Worcester, Rob Foster watched a scene unfold as if it were in a movie.

Foster says the street was quiet and all of a sudden a cruiser pulled up blocking the street in the moments before a car came speeding up.

The driver ignored the Worcester Police officer as he got out of his cruiser, yelling for him to stop.

Foster says the suspect’s car then flew between a parked car and the cruiser, hitting the officer in the process.

Worcester Police say the car drove over the officer’s foot and then fled onto the highway. They say this started with a parking violation but now they’re looking for the driver for a far more serious charge.

