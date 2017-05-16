Search resumes for missing Franklin man, 20

FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - Franklin Police are set to resume a search for a missing 20-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Police said the parents of Michael Doherty reported Sunday that their son had not returned home the previous night. Doherty, an engineering student at Duke University, was last seen at around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin. Police said he had been attending a party with friends.

Those friends say they tried to get Doherty to spend the night, but instead Doherty said he wanted to walk home, about a mile away.

That was the last anyone saw of Doherty.

More than two days later, officials say they found clues at the edge of a swampy marsh.

“We found a shirt and a sneaker,” said Franklin Deputy Chief Jim Mill. “We’ve kind of staged at that point and are moving about where the search people believe that he might have gone.”

Officers spent hours Sunday searching the woods, concentrating their efforts near bodies of water. The search was suspended Monday evening and will resume on Tuesday morning for a third day.

Doherty was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and sneakers. He is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

There’s no real path in the woods where Doherty is suspected to have gone missing, but friends believe he may have thought he could carve out a shortcut to his home.

Police have asked people in the area to be on alert and check any sheds or detached buildings for signs of the man. A reverse 911 call was sent out to people in the area, which provided them with a description of the man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin Police at 508-528-1212.

