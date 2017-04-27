Search resumes for missing Randolph teenager

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say the search for a missing Randolph teenager will resume Thursday.

Christopher Defreitas, 16, was reported missing Monday night after disappearing from his home around 8 p.m., according to investigators.

State and local police scoured a reservoir along Pond Street Tuesday, utilizing air, water and ground teams. Clothing and a phone belonging to Defreitas was found Tuesday.

Though no foul play is suspected in his disappearance, an intensive search is focused on Great Pond, which is the upper section of the reservoir.

Defreitas is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 133 pounds, with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes.

