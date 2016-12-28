Search underway for armed, dangerous suspect in Franklin, NH

FRANKLIN, NH (WHDH) — A search is underway for a suspect in Franklin, New Hampshire that police say is “armed and dangerous.”

Officials say they are looking for Ryan Brouillard, listed as 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt. Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1.

Police asked residents to shelter in place in the area of Prospect Street in Franklin and asked the public to avoid the area.

That notification expanded to Prospect Street and surrounding areas as the morning progressed.

The first notification from New Hampshire State Troopers on Twitter came just after 4 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

