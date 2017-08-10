Search underway for Boston bank robber

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are on the lookout for a man accused of robbing a bank on Wednesday.

Investigators say a man robbed a Webster Bank on Franklin Street Wednesday.

During the robbery, a dye pack exploded, which stains the money red. Police say the suspect then fled the scene, covered in red dye.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)