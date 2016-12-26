Search underway for man who broke into smokehouse

CANTERBURY, NH (WHDH) — Police in Canterbury, New Hampshire are looking for a man who broke into a smokehouse.

According to the Facebook page of the Fox County Smokehouse, the man used a small crowbar to force his way into the smokehouse on Briar Bush Road in Canterbury.

The incident happened on Dec. 19.

Police say the suspect is still at large. The suspect is a man with tattoos across his upper shoulders that continued down to his elbows.

The smokehouse said on Facebook they were offering a $500 reward for tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canterbury Police at 603-783-0433.

You can see the surveillance video below:

