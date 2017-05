BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are looking for a girl after she was last seen on Friday afternoon.

15-year-old Amaya Carter-Tawa was last seen at her home in Rolsindale.

She is described as 6 feet tall with long black braided her and she was last seen wearing black jeans.

