Searchers look for hiker along remote White Mountains trail

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) — Searchers are looking for a hiker in New Hampshire’s White Mountains who was reported missing last week, linking him to an abandoned campsite near a remote trail.

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department said the search continued Monday for 63-year-old Gregory Auriemma, of Brick, New Jersey.

The department initially worked off his last known location in North Conway last week, and later developed information that he had stayed in the area of an Appalachian Mountain Club hut on or about June 28.

Auriemma was linked to the abandoned campsite near the Dry River Trail in Cutts Grant on Saturday. A team searched the area by land and air. Searchers must hike about four hours to access the area to start searching.

Authorities are asking for any information available from hikers who have been in this area.

