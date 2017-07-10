Searchers looking for possible missing kayaker off Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has been searching for a possible missing kayaker in the water near Fort Gorges Island, off Portland, Maine.

The Coast Guard says someone called at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday and reported finding a 10-foot, orange Pelican Trailblazer in the water, with no kayaker aboard. Inside the paddle craft was only a bag containing a watch and a damaged cellphone.

The Coast Guard has been searching by sea and air. The island also was being searched Monday.

The kayak is not labeled with contact information, and there are no correlating reports of a missing person.

