Framingham hockey program suspended for ‘extremely derogatory behavior’

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - School officials at Keefe Technical High School and Marion High School abruptly ended the schools’ joint boys’ ice hockey season after learning of some players’ anti-Semitic and other “extremely derogatory behavior and actions.”

In a letter to parents, Keefe Tech Principal Shannon Snow said the schools received a report and after investigating, found the teens had committed the derogatory acts. Snow called the findings of the investigation “troubling and inconsistent with the climate and community at Keefe Tech.”

School leaders were told about possible anti-Semitic behavior by members of the hockey team on Friday morning.

The investigation was complete by Monday morning.

In the a letter to parents the principal said

Our investigation found that this was not an isolated instance or stand-alone event; instead, that this has been a pervasive issue with the team and that there has been an overall toxic and negative culture that has permeated the team dynamics.

The schools wouldn’t say how many of the players were involved, or what exactly they did. The schools only said they celebrate diversity and no one should feel excluded or targeted.

School leaders say that canceling the season wasn’t an easy decision, and parents and school administrators alike hope it’ll be a learning experience for these high schoolers.

