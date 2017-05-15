Seattle man breaks into bedrooms to take pictures of feet

Seattle, WA (WHDH) — A sleeper creeper in Washington state is behind bars in connection with a series of bizarre break-ins into women’s bedrooms.

Police say the 22-year-old broke into the homes of six women and took pictures of their feet while they were sleeping.

Investigators say the suspect also stole their underwear and took their guns.

One of the alleged victims spoke out about her ordeal.

“He was standing on this chair, up here like this,” said Bethany Brown, “and he was touching my feet about right here.”

The suspect has been charged with breaking and entering.

