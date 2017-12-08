Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in Attleboro that police say was drug-related.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says Archie Charles, 25, of Malden, has been charged in connection with a homicide in the town earlier this week.

Police said they received a 911 call Monday night from someone who said his brother had been shot in an Attleboro home. The caller said two people were in the home looking to steal marijuana.

Christopher Johnson, of Attleboro, was charged Tuesday with misleading the criminal investigation.

The victim was later identified as Thomas Pomare, of Santa Barbara, California.

Johnson was arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court. Charles was slated to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

