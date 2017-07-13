Second man arrested in slaying of Boston teenager

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Boston teenager whose body was found in a salt marsh last year.

Nineteen-year-old Jorge Melgar Fuentes was charged with murder June 30 after being arrested in Texas for a separate crime. He is scheduled to be returned to Massachusetts on Friday.

He is accused of killing 16-year-old Carlos Villatoro-Nunez, whose body was found in the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation on Dec. 9.

Prosecutors say Villatoro-Nunez was killed by Fuentes and 21-year-old Moris Javier Landaverde, of East Boston, as part of gang-related activity.

Landaverde was arraigned May 1 for first-degree murder and is being held without bail. Fuentes is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston on Monday.

It was not immediately clear if Fuentes has a lawyer.

