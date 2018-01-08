Second suspect arrested in shooting death of Weymouth teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a second suspect has been arrested in the December shooting death of a teenager from Weymouth.

Jawone Shepard, 18, of Roxbury was arrested Monday in connection with the death of 19-year-old Phillip Demings. Shepard was arrested on a warrant for murder and firearm charges, according to officials.

Demings was found shot to death near 344 Bowdoin Street in the city’s Dorchester section on the evening of Dec. 19.

Jaquan X. Shepard, 20, of Lynn, was arrested on murder charges in connection with the shooting on Jan. 2.

The brothers will both be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)