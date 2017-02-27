PEABODY, MA (WHDH) – One of the suspects in a pair of gruesome killings in Peabody was arraigned Monday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and has been extradited back to Massachusetts to face murder charges. Wes Doughty, 39, of Danvers, landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Doughty signed a waiver of rendition Monday morning. He is slated to appear Tuesday in Peabody District Court, where he’ll be arraigned on two charges of first-degree murder.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Doughty was arrested Friday after being questioned as a panhandler outside a McDonald’s. Officers reportedly found him begging for money at a highway intersection.

Doughty is accused of killing Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a Farm Avenue home on the evening of Feb. 18. Police said the couple’s bodies were found wrapped up in carpeting.

Doughty is also accused of carjacking a man on Wednesday outside a restaurant in Middleton. Police said he used that vehicle to drive to South Carolina.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)