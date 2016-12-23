Second teen in Falmouth car crash has died

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The passenger involved in Thursday nights fatal car crash has died.

The victim died this afternoon with family by his side at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island.

Police have identified driver as James Lavin, 17, of East Falmouth and the passenger as Owen Higgens, also 17 of East Falmouth.

Falmouth High School’s athletic director said both boys were on the school’s hockey team and also played on the football team.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but officials said the street had black ice and was poorly lit.

RELATED: 1 teenager dead, 1 injured in Falmouth car crash

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)