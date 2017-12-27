AKRON, OH (WHDH) — A family in Ohio is asking for a secret Santa to reveal his or her identity so they can give them a proper thank you.

Six-year-old Marcellus Johnson tried to send a letter to Santa, which was actually addressed to his grandma’s house. However, his mother wrote the wrong address.

Marcellus received all the toys on his list anyways.

Now, the family is wondering who got the letter and fulfilled the little boy’s wishes.

This secret Santa also left a letter for the boy that read in part:

Your Christmas list is being fulfilled and I want to thank your family for letting me do what Santa Claus does for all the children.

“Thank you! Whoever you are, my son and I, my family appreciates everything, appreciate everything from the bottom of our hearts,” said Marcellus’ mother, Dominique Johnson.

According to Dominique, there was a return to sender sticker on the envelope. She said that might mean Santa works at a post office near the house.

