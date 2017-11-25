BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) – MBTA crews were hard at work Saturday, removing trees and large limbs along the Green Line. It’s all to keep the trees from coming down during severe weather.

Shuttle buses will run Saturday and Sunday between the Fenway and Reservoir stops of the D branch on the Green Line.

Transit officials will continue to trim trees and prepare the tracks for winter.

