Section of Route 6 closed after cement truck rollover

WELLFLEET, MA (WHDH) - A section of Route 6 is closed Friday due to a cement truck rollover.

Authorities responded around 2 p.m. to a crash at Old Kings Highway in Wellfleet and found the truck flipped on its side.

The highway is closed in both directions.

A detour has been set up at Gill Road to West Road, which is funneling traffic back to Route 6.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

