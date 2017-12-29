Security and cold weather top concerns for Boston First Night preparations

BOSTON (WHDH) — City leaders in Boston are taking steps to keep everyone both safe and warm at this year’s First Night celebrations.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said extra EMS crews will be on hand and Walsh urged all visitors to dress warm. He said they do not have the ability to put up heating tents but businesses up and down Boylston Street will be open and people can warm up inside.

While events at Copley Square are still on for Sunday, the city has canceled the skating show on Frog Pond because of the bitter cold temperatures.

“The only thing I know is a gurantee is the ice sculptures will not melt,” said Walsh.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said there is no credible threat to First Night but there will still be increased security. In a new safety measure, observation police will now be set up on rooftops along the Waterfront and Copley Square. Evans said the change comes after the mass shooting in Las Vegas back in October.

Uniformed and undercover police will be in the crowds and public works trucks will be placed around Copley to prevent vehicles from driving into crowds. Bars will also be checked to make sure they are not overcrowding or overserving.

“All we ask is people act responsibly,” said Evans.

