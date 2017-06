BOSTON (WHDH) - On Friday, safety officials will explain security and programming details for the annual Fourth of July celebration at the Hatch Shell.

The briefing starts at 12:30 p.m.

Governor Charlie Baker and Pops conductor Keith Lockhart are also scheduled to speak.

The Pops dress rehearsal will be held Monday night, followed by the full show on Tuesday.

