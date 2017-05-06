Security concerns raise questions after South Boston double-murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - People who live in a South Boston upscale apartment complex that was the scene of a double murder Friday night call the incident shocking — and many still have questions.

Neighbors say the building has always felt safe, especially because of the strict security.

Now they want to know how someone made it all the way to the top floor.

The building features surveillance cameras, security guards, and a front door panel that requires a key to buzz in. Neighbors say 141 Dorchester Avenue is a safe place to live.

But police were called to check on a person on the 11th floor of the building last night, finding a man waving a gun and two people dead.

Neighbors say they never expected it to happen here.

“It’s a very safe area, it’s a very safe building,” said neighbor Marisa Richard. “The security is very safe. It’s very hard to get into the building, so I was shocked.”

Neighbors say there are two units on the penthouse level, and you need extra clearance to get there.

They believe the victims must have known their attacker.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says it’s something they’re looking into.

“I know the security is pretty tight here, which is why we’ve got to figure out what happened,” Evans said.

Residents say they got an email from building management letting them know what happened last night and assuring them that this is indeed a safe place to live.

To hear from more neighbors about the incident, watch the video above.

