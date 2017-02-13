UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning North Korea’s ballistic missile launches and warning of “further significant measures” if Pyongyang doesn’t stop nuclear and missile testing.

A council statement late Monday followed a strong condemnation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the latest launch and a pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump to deal with North Korea “very strongly.”

The Security Council condemned the Saturday launch and a previous launch on Oct. 19, saying North Korea’s activities to develop its nuclear weapons delivery systems violate U.N. sanctions resolutions and increase tensions.

It called on all U.N. members to implement the six sanctions resolutions adopted by the council since 2006.

