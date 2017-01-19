Security guard accused of assaulting homeless man at North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A security guard was charged after police said he attacked a homeless man at North Station last month.

Michael Hathaway, who is homeless, said he was in North Station last month when the security guard ordered him to leave. According to court documents, as Hathaway was leaving, former Allied Universal security guard Rene Norestant Jr. shoved him into a glass door.

“I attempted to grab his ankle to pull him down to my size. And he grabbed my cane,” said Hathaway.

Norestant told police Hathaway was yelling racial slurs. Police said Noresant punched Hathaway to the ground, looked around and then smacked him in the face with his own cane. Hathaway was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches. Hathaway said he now has dreams of “a black man beating me with a cane.”

Noresant pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and batter with a dangerous weapon.

The TD Garden president called the incident “unacceptable.” “We hold [Allied Universal] accountable for high professional standards for the safety and security of all our patrons and we requested plans and immediate action for improvements of all security protocol.” Officials will be meeting Monday to discuss new staffing and standards.

