Security guard to not be charged after killing robbery suspect in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WHDH) — A security guard will not face charges after he shot and killed a robbery suspect at an Illinois bank.

Surveillance video shows a masked suspect, identified as Laurence Turner, entering the bank and firing a shot at the ceiling. The security guard, former county deputy Brian Harrison, shot twice at Turner.

Police said Turner was on drugs at the time and died at the scene. After Turner’s death, police said they were able to connect him to three other robberies last year at a jewelry store, another bank and a credit union. Police said Turner was caught on surveillance camera footage at these three other robberies, where he also fired his gun.

“There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the Alpine Bank location on that date and saved his own life,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato.

Harrison is still working for the security company, Metro Enforcement.

