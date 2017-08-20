Security guards found 60 people trying to cross US/Mexico Border in back of freezer truck

Security guards found 60 people trying to cross the US/ Mexico border in Texas, stuffed in the back of a freezer truck.

People were bundled up in coats and hats in temperatures around 49-degrees.

There is no word on any injuries.

This comes after the smuggling case last month in Texas, when dozens of undocumented immigrants were found in the back of a trailer in Texas.

Ten of those people died due to the heat.

