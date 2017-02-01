Security in place for Super Bowl Sunday

Houston, TX (WHDH) — Federal agents say safety is priority number one at Super Bowl 51.

“At this time, there are no credible threats to our events that are known to us,” said Perrye Turner of Houston FBI. “If you see something or know something, please say something.”

40 local, county, state and federal agencies are working together on security.

Protesters angry at President Trump’s immigration policies clogged the streets Sunday.

It is expected they will be back this weekend.

“I certainly respect everybody’s right to exercise their point of view,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, “that is part of the deal, but as long as people do it in a very peaceful and civil fashion.”

Bomb sniffing dogs check every package and security screening stations are set up throughout the city.

Every police officer is on the clock.

