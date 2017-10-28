Security increased for Halloween weekend festivities in Salem

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are stepping up their presence in Salem this weekend, as thousands of people are expected to visit the town for Halloween.

Some main roads were closed in Salem to make space for all the visitors, many who are in costume. About 100 uniformed officers are on duty and said they will be confiscating any weapons, including fake ones that are part of costumes.

Police said one person was hit by a car last year and they want to make sure nothing like that happens again.

