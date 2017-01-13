Security measures in place for Trump’s innauguration

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Department of Homeland Security said around 28,000 personnel are working on the security of the inauguration.

There is no credible threat against the inauguration right now, but several agencies are working together and not taking any chances.

The Secretary of Homeland Security said they are also ready to handle the many protests expected at the event.

“We therefore have done a lot to plan for public safety and security of these events,” said Jeh Johnson of the Department of Homeland Security, “to be on guard against acts violence, demonstrations that get out of hand, and to provide for a safe and secure presidential inauguration.”

Inauguration planners are releasing the line up for Mr. Trump’s welcome celebration the night before his swearing in.

The headliners include country star Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday and actor Jon Voight.

Other performers will include 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood.

President-elect Trump will also speak during the program and the concert will feature fireworks and military bands.

