BOSTON (WHDH) - July 4th preparations are underway in Boston on the esplanade.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the event on the esplanade and authorities have several safety plans in place.

Massachusetts State Police, the FBI, Boston Police, the mayor, and others developed these safety precautions. which include something they have never tried before.

The State Police say they are going to be using a tethered drone for the first time.

Police will also have marine patrol, K-9 units, helicopters, and officers specially trained in detecting suspicious behavior.

Authorities say they are going to be taking precautions before the event, during the festivities, and while people are leaving.

Mayor Marty Walsh confirmed there will be police in the surrounding neighborhoods as well.

He also asks residents and visitors to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Boston Police Commissioner, Bill Evans, says there are steps being taken to counter tactics they have seen used by Isis as well.

Anyone attending the event is asked to leave large bags at home.

Massachusetts State Police are projecting about 300,000 people will be attending the events at the esplanade.

