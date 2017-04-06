Security preps underway for Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Security officials say they are going to use more trucks and drones to secure this month’s Boston Marathon.

Officials say they’ll use drones at the start line to keep an eye on the 1 million spectators expected.

Plus, as a response to recent attacks overseas, officials say they will use large public works vehicles to block access to key pedestrian areas.

The FBI says there is no known threat against the marathon.

