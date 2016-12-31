BOSTON (WHDH) - Safety comes first for “First Night” celebrations in Boston.

There will be extra security on New Year’s Eve for the celebrations in Copley Square.

Sand trucks will be used as barricades to block roads around Copley Square, to prevent anyone from driving into a crowd. The extra measures are precautions following recent terror attacks, like the one in Berlin.

Officials say there have been no credible safety threats this year.

Party-goers were reminded by officials to be aware of their surroundings.

The MBTA will be free during the night so people don’t drink and drive.

