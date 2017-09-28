SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) — The Seekonk Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Honey Dew Donuts with a gun.

The incident happened on 156 Central Ave. Wednesday around 3:40 p.m.

The suspect removed money from two registers, although police are unsure how much he took, officials said.

The robber is described as a white male, possibly in his early to mid-20’s. He also has multiple tattoos on both arms and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 508-336-8123.

