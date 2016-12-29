Self-driving car set to hit Boston next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - a self-driving car is hitting the streets of South Boston next week.

This comes after city officials approved the application submitted by Nu-Tonomy, a Cambridge-based business.

The converted super-Mini car will test in a small section of town starting Tuesday.

Boston is considered a top city for self-driving car tests because of street layout and weather.

