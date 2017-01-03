Start-up brings self-driving cars to South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Self-driving cars will hit the streets of South Boston on Tuesday, as one company test-drives its new cars of the future.

Cambridge start-up company Nutonmy’s driver-less vehicles will begin testing in Marine Park on Tuesday.

State officials gave permission to Nutonmy in early December to test its products in Southie.

The company said a driver will be inside the cars, in case manual steering is needed at any point.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)