Self-driving cars hit streets of Boston

Self-driving cars hit the streets of Boston on Tuesday for the first time.

Cambridge-based company nuTonomy Inc. got the green light from state officials to start testing a self-driving car in a small section of the city.

Initial testing will take place at Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in South Boston.

The area is equipped with a simple road layout and no traffic lights. Testing will only be done during daylight hours and in safe weather conditions.

An engineer will ride in the cars in case of emergency. The engineer will monitor high-performance sensing components and robotics technology to keep the car on the road.

If the testing goes well, the cars will be taken into more complicated road

Self-driving cars are already in service in Singapore.

