BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she doesn’t yet know if President Donald Trump owes an apology to former President Barack Obama over his accusations of a wiretap. But she says Trump owes the American people an explanation.

Collins said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that she wishes Trump would “explain to us on the Intelligence Committee and to the American people” his basis for the accusations.

Collins also was asked about whether she can take Trump “at his word.”

She said that she does take the president at his word and hopes that he’s successful. But she said that doesn’t mean she agrees with all of his policies or will back him when he misstates facts.

