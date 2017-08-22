Sen. Collins not sure if Trump will be GOP nominee in 2020

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine didn’t vote for President Donald Trump and she says she’s not sure if he’ll be the GOP nominee in 2020.

She tells MSNBC that there’s “a long ways between now and that point.”

Collins wrote in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s name in November instead of voting for any of the presidential candidates on the ballot. She said, “That was very hard for me to do as a lifelong Republican.”

She’s one of a handful of Republicans who voted against the GOP health care plan. But she said she remains hopeful of a bipartisan solution.

She also renewed her criticism of Trump’s handling of the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. She said he “failed to meet the standard” of what’s expected of a president.

