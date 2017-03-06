LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren tells 7News “there’s no there, there, to investigate” when it comes to President Donald Trump’s allegation that President Obama wiretapped his phones.

7’s Sharman Sacchetti caught up with Senator Warren in Lynn as she toured a community health center. When asked about the claim, Senator Warren called it a distraction, to take pressure off calls for an independent investigation into possible Russian interference in the election.

“As I understand it, Director Comey is saying there’s no foundation, there’s nothing here even to investigate. There’s no linkage,” she said.

Sen. Warren isn’t alone; Senator Ed Markey agreed.

7News spoke with Sen. Markey in Boston on Monday.

“No, there is no basis for the allegation against President Obama,” said Sen. Markey when asked if he thought it should be included in any kind of investigation.

Sen. Markey tells 7News the president’s wiretap claims are not what needs a closer look here.

“The FBI has said that it’s a baseless allegation and has asked the Justice Department to repudiate that accusation, but it’s a Jeff Sessions run Department of Justice, so nothing has happened,” he said.

Congressman Mike Capuano tells 7News that he believes President Obama should be able to sue President Trump if in fact that accusation is proven false.

Sen. Warren and Sen. Markey sidestepped those calls.

