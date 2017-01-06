Sen. Elizabeth Warren to seek reelection in 2018

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Friday that she will seek reelection in 2018.

“I am running for re-election in Massachusetts in 2018,” Warren stated in an email to her supporters.

Warren was an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump in the months leading up to November’s election. If reelected, Warren vowed to oppose Trump’s agenda.

Warren said that “this is no time to quit” on the people of the Commonwealth as Trump gets set to move into the White House.

“We must prove to Donald Trump and the Republican leadership that when they run this country for the rich and powerful, the American people will hold them accountable,” Warren wrote.

Warren said she plans to fight for Americans who are fed up with an “economy and political system that works for those at the top.”

In the announcement, Warren included a plea for small donations from her supporters, assuring them that she will stand up on their behalf.

“I will fight today, tomorrow, next week, this year, next year and as long as I’m standing to build a future,” Warren wrote.

No other candidates have formally announced their intention to challenge Warren in 2018.

