Sen. Markey calls Trump’s budget plans ‘radical’

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Sen. Ed Markey called President Donald Trump’s spending plans for his upcoming budget “radical.”

Markey said Trump’s plans to boost defense spending and make cuts to other agencies are not good for America. He said cutting funding to agencies so he can boost defense spending will make America less safe.

“It’s not good for America to slash the state department, it’s not good for America to slash the EPA. It’s not good for Massachusetts to have that as our approach,” said Markey.

Markey said he also hopes Trump will say he is willing to work with Democrats. The senator’s guest to the address is a Somali refugee who is now a teacher in South Boston.

