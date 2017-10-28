Sen. Markey endorses Marty Walsh in Boston mayoral race

BOSTON (WHDH) — Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has endorsed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh in his bid for re-election in this year’s mayoral race.

Markey praised Walsh’s commitment to protecting Boston’s environment.

“Mayor Walsh has shown over his four years that he is a fighter for all Bostonians,” Markey said in a statement. “Under Mayor Walsh, Boston is leading the way on becoming a cleaner, more energy efficient city and I know over his next four years, Mayor Walsh will continue to show that when Boston leads on climate action, other cities follow. Marty Walsh has worked tirelessly to create a Boston where everyone can get ahead and I am proud to endorse him.”

Walsh is running against City Councilor Tito Jackson. The Roxbury native is also chairman of the city council’s Committee on Education.

Both Democrats will face off on Election Day, which is Nov. 7 this year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)