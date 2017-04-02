BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey will be among those appearing before a special Statehouse panel that is examining issues around behavioral health in Massachusetts.

The Democrat is scheduled to brief the legislative commission on Monday about efforts on the federal level to stem an opioid addiction epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives in recent years.

The commission, formed last August, has been asked to identify barriers to effective behavioral health treatment and ways to increase investment in programs that have a proven track record of success.

Also scheduled to appear are the chief justice of the state’s trial court, Paula Carey; state Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders; and the commissioners of the state’s mental health and public health agencies.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)