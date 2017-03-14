Sen. Warren attacking Trump on his wiretapping claims

Senator Elizabeth Warren fired back at the Commander in Chief.

She said if the President does not have evidence to back his wiretapping claims then he should apologize.

“This is Donald Trump trying to distract people from the fact that his presidency is failing and he is breaking promises he made to the American people.”

Warren added that if there is in fact, no evidence, President Trump should be held accountable for making unsubstantiated allegations.

